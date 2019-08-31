The trial of a confidant of bin Laden about the September 11 attacks will start in 2021 – 20 years after tragedy (PHOTO)

Loading...

A military court in the US has set a date for the start of the trial of five defendants in the case of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Judge Shane Cohen decided to begin jury selection on January 11, 2021. According to the newspaper The New York Times, this is the first case where a judge appoints the date of his trial. The court will be held in “camp justice” naval base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where usually meet military tribunals.

Prosecutors asked to set a date for court on the question of the death penalty in 2012, but it had happened only the day before, on August 30. This process should be the last in the case of the September 11 attacks. Still at Guantanamo Bay before the court appeared only militants of the extremist organization “al-Qaeda”, and many sentences have been commuted.

Is expected to appear before the court the main accused in the case – 54-year-old Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a close friend of Osama bin Laden, arrested in 2003 in Pakistan. In 2007, Mohammed claimed responsibility for organizing the September 11 attacks.

According to the Russian service RFI, citing AFP, among other accused, a nephew of Mohammed, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali (aka Ammar al-Baluchi); Ramzi bin al-Shibh, to communicate between the pilots, bombers and coordinators, “al-Qaeda”*; Walid Ben-Attach – the alleged head of the operational headquarters of “al-Qaeda”* (both natives of Yemen) and Saudi national Mustafa al-Hawsawi who financed the terrorist attacks.

All defendants about ten years ago was charged with terrorism, hijacking and murder almost 3 thousand episodes, but the process was delayed due to the exceptional complexity of the case. The defendants could face the death penalty.

Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants in the case were detained at the U.S. naval base in 2006, and immediately after capture were kept in some secret CIA prisons, where they were deprived of water and sleep. According to the New York Times, the defense will try to exclude statements made by the defendants to agents of the FBI and the CIA as the data under torture.

Outstanding issue is the need for MRI of accused to find out whether they received brain injuries or other injuries as a result of torture. In addition, the base in Guantanamo are not properly prepared to accept all the participants in the trial, which is expected to last up to nine months.

Head of scientific research Institute “Dialogue of civilizations” Alexei Malashenko in conversation with radio station “Echo of Moscow” expressed the view that the public perception of the trial as a formality. However, he admitted that during the process will be evidence linking the attack with some organizations in Saudi Arabia.

Known journalist Mikhail Taratuta, in contrast, believes that the outcome of the proceedings, despite 20-summer prescription of the case, may lead to significant changes in international politics. If confirmed suspicions that for the attack were people from Saudi Arabia, it may have serious consequences for some diplomatic relations, said the journalist. He also believes that now when emotions subsided, from the court, you can expect absolute honesty and impartiality.

The result is the largest number of victims of the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 2977 people died, 24 were reported missing. 19 suicide terrorists, capturing four passenger aircraft, flew two of them into the towers of the world trade center in new York, one into the Pentagon near Washington. The fourth airliner, the hijackers had planned to attack the White house or the Capitol building in the U.S. capital. Passengers and flight crew attempted to seize control of the aircraft, it crashed in a field near Shanksville in Pennsylvania.

14 September 2001 in the United States was declared a state of emergency in connection with the terrorist threat, it continues to operate to this day.

17 years later 1111 the remains of victims remain unidentified.

*”Al-Qaeda” is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization.