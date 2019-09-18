The trolls called the girl ugly, and she kind of took revenge on them
Melissa Blake is a freelance writer in publications such as Cosmopolitan and CNN. She also maintains her own blog, which is aimed at people who have disorders of the muscles.
The woman, being a journalist, voiced his vision of many sectors of our life. The economy, politics, and ecology.
She recently spoke about the current US President. Her mind did not like the trolls, who began to insult Melissa.
This is not the first case. Not so long ago she was charged because she puts their pictures. They say that the girl is too unsympathetic for this. But Melissa will not let those who are hiding behind fake pictures, some way to influence it. In response to their attacks Blake posted three of his pictures.
I am glad that there are adequate people who support a woman.
Write that she’s charming, smart and talented. As many asked me not to pay attention to the trolls and continue to do their work.
By the way, Blake, with the words of subscribers, is an example of a journalist, she gives this craft herself.