The trophy from the hands of Middleton: Djokovic beat Federer fantastic Wimbledon final (photo, video)
The first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic became the winner of Wimbledon — one of four tournaments of “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund 49,43 million dollars.
In the final match of last year’s winner of the tournament was meeting with his longtime rival Roger Federer, occupying third place in world ranking. The Swiss could not beat Novak in their last four face-to-face matches, and after the reporting of the meeting extended an unpleasant series.
As shown by the duel on the court between two exceptional masters games on the grass. Both players felt the court, filed out, forced to wrong each other. The match mostly took place in equal fight (with the exception of the second set, which Federer took in fact, “under the net” — 6:1), it is not surprising that the showdown between Roger and Novak in their 50th duel lasted for five sets.
Thus, in a fight that lasted more than 4.5 hours, nerves got the best tennis player in the world, which won after three tie-breaks (first tournament series Grand slam in the deciding set was played a tie-break) celebrated the final victory— 7:6 (5), 1:6, 7:6 (4), 4:6, 13:12 (3).
By the way, after the match, Djokovic sat on his haunches, tore a few blades of grass from the court and ate. Who knows, the Serb — vegetarian.
The main trophy of Wimbledon, Novak gave the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
For his triumph, which was his fifth at Wimbledon (and 16th in the tournament series “Grand slam”), Novak will add to your Bank account 2 million 983 thousand dollars, while Roger will be richer by 1 million 419 thousand in U.S. currency.
