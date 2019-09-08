The tropics in the middle of the city’s greenhouse restaurant in new York city that will fascinate you. PHOTO
As the largest city in the country, new York is full of many hidden and famous places. Publishing Only in Your State always knows the best places in new York. Gallow Green is a charming greenhouse restaurant, which will enchant you.
Gallow Green is the bar and restaurant on the roof waiting for you at the top of the McKittrick hotel in new York.
After a quick ride on the Elevator you are transported into a garden oasis, stylized railroad in the sky over new York.
Gallow Green, guests can enjoy the fragrant flowers and beautiful plants growing around the railroad tracks.
With restaurant, with spectacular views of the entire city, it is impossible to imagine a more magical place to visit than this.
Gallow Green in summer, every week there are live performances by different musicians, as well as the restaurant offers an extensive menu in the bar.
If you’re wondering what kind of food you will find in Gallow Green, let’s start with the demonstration of their dinner menu. You will have a choice, such as oysters, grilled chicken, classic pizza, lobster roll, Burger McKittrick and even delicious desserts such as Nutella Calzones, and pies with lime.
If you decide to reserve a spot for brunch, then you will find an extensive menu — omelettes, salmon, fried chicken, croissants, cinnamon rolls, fresh berries and many other delicious and sweet morning treats.
Of course, brunch would not be complete without something like a Bloody Mary drink that is included in all menu.
The atmosphere will leave you speechless, the next time you find yourself in the area, you will not be able to give up visiting this place.
The restaurant is open every day of the week, book a table and see what it’s like to dine at greenhouse garden rooftop restaurant in new York.