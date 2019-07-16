The truck with the concert equipment Philip Kirkorov had an accident on the way to the Crimea
The truck with the concert equipment and costumes Russian singer Philip Kirkorov, who got naked in a new music video “the Shyness was gone,” had an accident on the way to the Crimea. On a slippery road in the Rostov region the car lost control, flew into the ditch. There were reports that the performance of Bedrosovich may be in jeopardy.
But 52-year-old actor was soon assured that the car was able to pull out and the truck is already at the entrance to the Crimea. No one at the incident was not injured. The cause of the accident was heavy rain. The driver has not coped with management on slippery roads.
“Everyone is fine, the truck is not overturned in bad weather, slid off the road. Thanks MOE — pulled. On the route to Crimea has all the moves, the concerts will take place”, — said Kirkorov in Instagram.
How he will get on the annexed Peninsula, he said.
