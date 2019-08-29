The Trump Tower on Obama Avenue in new York city to rename certain street
Hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition to rename the section of Fifth Avenue in new York in honor of the former President Barack Obama. This quarter is the Trump Tower skyscraper.
“We ask the mayor and city Council of new York to rename the quarter’s Fifth Avenue in honor of the former President, many achievements which include: the salvation of our country from the great recession; two presidential terms without a single scandal, the elimination of the leader of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden, who was behind the attacks of 11 September 2001 in new York,” writes the Creator of the petition of Elizabeth Rowena.
The petition requires all of a building between 56th and 57th streets on Fifth Avenue was renamed. If the campaign is successful, the new address of Trump Tower will be: “725 Avenue of President Barack Obama.”
In may, the Los Angeles renamed a portion of Rodeo road in honor of the 44th President, and Creator of the petition on the website MoveOn.org hopes that it will be followed by new York. The petition, addressed to mayor bill de Blasio and city Council, has already signed more than 444 292 people.
The petition is at the link.
The Rowena said that she decided to create a petition in December, and the reason for the petition was the joke she saw on Twitter, “I thought it was a great idea, and probably nobody is going to do nothing about it, so did I,” said Elizabeth CBS News.
“I didn’t really think that there is a chance that this could happen,” says Rowena, who lives in Los Angeles. “I think people now feel helpless, and it’s a way to Troll it,” she said about President trump.
At the same time in new York there is a ban on renaming streets in honor of living people. The petitioner, however, believes the ban is “irrelevant”.
“In Los Angeles there are two streets named after Obama. So there is no reasons why new York would not be able to do the same.”
Speaker Cory Johnson believes that this is not the best way to respect the President.
“I am confident that we will be able to find the best way to honor the former President, rather than engage in trolling the current President” — says the official press-Secretary of the city Council.
The office of mayor de Blasio agreed. “We are pleased that new Yorkers find creative outlets for resistance,” said CBS News Deputy press Secretary Avery Cohen. “In the end we will give the Council the opportunity to determine how this should happen.”