The tuner Carlex Design has modified a Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Carlex Design says nothing about the cost of a new interior for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but owners of magnificent G63 unlikely to think about money.
New Gelandewagen after visiting tuning Carlex Design has become more refined and desirable. Experts gave the already luxurious version of the G63 AMG sporty interior, completely untypical for the status of the SUV.
The aggressive nature of the interior stresses combined finish of red and black leather, which is found on the new seats and door cards and continues in carbon center console trim and casing for the block of digital sensors.
That this SUV special show commemorative embroidered with the inscription “40 years of legend” signs “40 years of the G-Class”, as well as a miniature image of the SUV G-Wagen on the seats and door panels.