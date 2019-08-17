The tuners brought to mind a business van Mercedes V-Class
Tuning company Brabus took the decision to make your own version of the model Mercedes V250d.
Before the reasoning is to say that after the completion of Brabus Mercedes diesel V250d was worth 296 of 395 thousand euros. This is significantly more than the new “charged” sports car Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
The package of the van comes with 4-cylinder diesel unit, the output of which is 235 HP This setup allows to accelerate to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.
External update, presented by Brabus for Mercedes V250d touched the front spoiler and rear skirts. Also on the back of the car, you notice a few brand logos from tuning Studio. In addition, the van got rims Brabus Monoblock R or T at 19 inches.
In the salon Mercedes V250d there were armchairs of high-quality Brabus leather black nappey and also with the function of heating, ventilation and a massage function and memory.
In addition, a van equipped with heated and cooled Cup holders, electrically adjustable curtains, four reading lamps (one for each place) and multiple USB ports.
Also, the vehicle boasts Brabus starry sky with RGB lighting, high speed LTE router, Apple TV and even a PlayStation 4 Slim. So completes a full tuning package from Brabus unusual pedals and branded floor mats in the cabin.