The tuners did a pearl white Bugatti Chiron for the rapper
Musician and singer Post Malone is a big fan of custom cars.
Popular rapper Post Malone is not only a famous singer and musician, but also a lover of interesting cars. So, in his garage are a Rolls-Royce Phantom, white Lamborghini Aventador SV, the McLaren 720S and Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6, and it’s probably not the whole list.
However, the new Bugatti Chiron pearl white is superior to all models. This car was modified in the tuning Studio OB Prestige Auto Quebec, where he spent a year. This is the only instance of the French hypercar, which has a stunning shade and some silver elements in the body. Salon models are also covered with white skin.
Post Malone is not very much written about the car on their pages in social networks, but the Network has a small video demonstrating the unique Bugatti Chiron with a capacity of 1500 HP As noted by the rapper, this car not like other cars, and he added: “I fucking love it.” It is reported that Malone has spent on model development $ 3 million.