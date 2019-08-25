The tuners gave Aston Martin Vantage classic exterior
The Revenant Automotive company is confident that its package for the new Vantage brings back the classic beauty of a sports car with controversial styling.
It is important to note that unlike its predecessor, which had an impeccable design, the latest generation of Aston Martin Vantage is endowed with a rather controversial exceleron, especially in the front.
In particular, stands out dimensional radiator grille, which does not look very harmonious. Such a grating would be suitable for a racing car Vantage GTE.
The Revenant Automotive company decided to introduce a package of improvements design specifically for Aston Martin Vantage to approximate the look of a sports car to the classic version.
So, thanks to the experts at the car there was a traditional metal grille, which is made in the spirit of past models of the British brand. This front bumper also have the “shark nose” in the style of modern design company.
Tuners from Revenant Automotive and worked over the back of the Aston Martin Vantage. So, they changed the hole for the license plate, than gave the rear bumper a more smooth shape. Also changed the front splitter, rear diffuser, and the tips of the exhaust pipes.
According to the company, all of these changes bring modern generation Vantage traditional brand samples design.