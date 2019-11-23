The tuners showed 350-strong Alfa Romeo 4C unreal colors
This purchase will cost you 55 thousand dollars, excluding the price of the machine itself.
This is the Alfa Romeo 4C is a small Italian coupe, which fell into the hands of the experts of tuning Studio Pogea Racing. It is difficult not to recognize the fact that already in the pictures, this model attracts the eye like a magnet. However, the most interesting is still inside.
Project Zeus tuners will release only 10 copies of this model, which has received 18-inch front and 19 inch rear wheels made of carbon fiber, and the body painted Petrol Volturi Pearl. Through the use of lightweight materials, the car threw a whopping 80 pounds and now weighs 899 kg.
Neon blue theme continues inside, where the striking colors of the visible cell structure of the seats and the door cards. This color is found around the cabin in the lower part of the steering wheel and the dashboard on the passenger side.
The real magic happens in the engine compartment, where the four-cylinder turbo engine with a volume of 1.75 liters was modernized for the production of 350 horsepower and 465 Newton metres of torque. A capacity increase of 113 HP and 115 Nm in comparison with the standard model allows a modified 4C Coupe to accelerate to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds and reach speeds up to an impressive 304 km / h.
There’s only one problem — the price. Pogea Racing wants 50 of 100 euros, which is about 55,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate. Keep in mind that this is only the cost of the modifications, because the price doesn’t include the donor car. Matter how expensive it may be, the tuner claims that it has manufactured and sold four of the 10 models, each of which has a personalized plaque and individual serial number to indicate the exclusivity of the car.