The tuners turned the Nissan GT-R in the truck
Surprisingly, Nissan is one of the largest automakers in the world, and at the same time for more than a decade did not take off with the production of the R35 GT-R.
According to rumors, the company is now too busy developing electric cars and crossovers. Yes, it’s old, but it still has something magical about it and its appearance has changed the view of the world of supercars.
He was super-cheap, but at the same time, could destroy almost any supercar, and people just couldn’t understand how a car with such weight and power could quickly accelerate.
Over time, the capacity of the Nissan GT-R has increased a bit, but now it is not much cheaper than BMW or AMG . However, its design remains iconic and even now makes everyone turn around. Most likely, the same thing will happen in the case of pick-up GT-R.
Despite the fact that the word “pickup” in the head brings forth images of Holden or Ford Australia, Nissan technically a truck based on the classic supercar Skyline “Hakosuka” already exists.
But at the moment we are dealing with a rendering that is similar to the symbiotic relationship existing 3D models. The front part of the truck in the treatment of designer Hugo Silva looks like any wide-body GT-R, but all that is behind the rear glass, is a compact truck chassis, possibly from a Toyota Tacoma TRD.
Most likely a 4-door Nissan GT-R Pickup might offend purists, but at least they will be happy to create these images none of the Nissan was not injured. However, the photos look almost believable.