The Turkish authorities have arrested 24 people for spreading in social networks ‘black propaganda’ about military action in Syria (PHOTOS)

The Turkish authorities have arrested 24 people for spreading in social networks “black propaganda” about military action in Syria. As reported by Turkish Anadolu Agency, for criticism of the operation in social networks were detained 186 people, 24 of them are officially arrested. They are accused of “provoking society to hatred and hostility” and “conducting propaganda for a terrorist organization”.

An investigation by the security services, showed that the positions critical operations in Syria in social networks published nearly 840 people, with 62 account was opened in Germany, England and France after the beginning of the counterterrorist operation. The majority of the opposition parties in Turkey have supported the military operation, however, the Pro-Kurdish peoples Democratic party (HDP) called for an end to what he calls the “attempted invasion”. Prosecutors began the investigation against the co-chairs of HDP in connection with the review officials.

Authorities conducted a similar investigation after two previous cross-border operations. More than 300 people were arrested for messages in social networks with criticism of the operation in Northern Syria in January 2018.

On 9 October Ankara declared carrying out in the North of Syria “operation peace,” which began with air strikes by the air force on the positions of Kurdish groups. The goal is to establish a buffer zone, which should become a protective belt for the Turkish border where Ankara believes, will be able to return from Turkey to the Syrian refugees. Syrian state news Agency SANA called the operation aggression, the international community has condemned the actions of Ankara.

In turn, the head of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop said that Turkey is trying to most effectively defend their border with Syria from terrorist attacks and shocked condemnation of its actions from a number of allies. According to him, we are talking about attacks carried out with Syrian territory, and therefore “not really it would be fair to criticize a potential Turkish intervention in this situation.”

Despite this, the President of the United States Donald trump has signed a decree on sanctions against Turkey in response to the ongoing military operation. This Executive order gives the Treasury and state Department the authority to consider introducing and imposing sanctions against individuals, organizations or persons connected with the government of Turkey and participating in actions that endanger civilians and lead to further undermine peace, security and stability in North-East Syria. To avoid the effects of further sanctions from the United States, the Turkish side should stop its offensive in Syria to return to dialogue with the US on security issues in the North-East of the Republic.

On 15 October, the US imposed sanctions against the Russian energy Ministry and the defense Ministry. Restrictions also touched on the three Turkish officials, including the Minister of defence of the country Hulusi ACAR, Minister of energy and natural resources Fatih Donmez and interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Trump has posted on Twitter a statement in which he promised because of what is happening in the North-East of Syria event to destroy the economy of Turkey, threatening the imposition of financial sanctions, freezing of assets, prohibition of entry into the United States. Also, the American leader made an increase of 50% for Turkey in the import duties on steel the termination of negotiations on trade. “I’m completely ready without delay to destroy the economy of Turkey, if Turkish leaders will continue to go on dangerous and destructive path,” added the US President.