The Turkish pilot was brought to tears by one of the passengers and it had good reason

| July 24, 2019 | News | No Comments
Турецкий пилот довел до слез одного из пассажиров и на это была веская причина

This touching video from Turkey conquered millions of hearts!

November 24 in this country is the teachers ‘ Day and one of the pilots learned that on Board his plane with his mentor. He was amazed by the coincidence and decided to give him a surprise and to thank you for the gift of knowledge and experience!

Check it out!

