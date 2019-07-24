The Turkish pilot was brought to tears by one of the passengers and it had good reason
This touching video from Turkey conquered millions of hearts!
November 24 in this country is the teachers ‘ Day and one of the pilots learned that on Board his plane with his mentor. He was amazed by the coincidence and decided to give him a surprise and to thank you for the gift of knowledge and experience!
Check it out!
