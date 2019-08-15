The Turks invented the flying car Cezeri
Turkish company Makina Bayker, which belongs to the son in law of Erdogan, has released a flying unmanned vehicle Cezeri.
The official debut of the novelty is planned in the near future in the framework of the Istanbul technology exhibition.
Judging by the pictures, the unmanned flying car Cezeri is in fact a quadcopter with the capability of vertical takeoff. The design of the vehicle is designed only for one person.
The car is equipped with four large screws with small glass capsule, which is not even visible mechanisms for management. If the automatics fail, the person will not be able to take control for themselves.
It is expected that the drone Cezeri can be put into production next year. The company is counting on demand from travel companies that will offer this service to foreigners as an attraction.
Now under final testing of the unmanned flying vehicle to certify it according to all required government safety standards.