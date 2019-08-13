The two leaders Arsenal are guarded because of threats of attacks
Mesut Ozil (left) and SEAD Kolasinac
The players of London “Arsenal” Mesut Ozil and SEAD Kolasinac are still under surveillance and may miss a few matches due to threats of attack, says the Daily Mail.
According to the report, players could come into conflict with representatives of the criminal structures from the Middle East.
We will add that, for security reasons, both players missed the match starting round of the English Premier League against Newcastle (1:0).
Earlier on the car of the German of Turkish origin Ozil, which also was the German of the Bosnian origin Kolasinac, was attacked by two unknown.
Police later detained two citizens, 27-year-old Ferhat Erkan and Salamano ekinci was charged with violation of the public order act. In September, they will appear before the court.