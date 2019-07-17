The U.S. army is preparing to confront the hunters aliens
September 20, at exactly three a.m., the initiative group of the users of social network Facebook is going to storm the mysterious military base Area 51 in Nevada under the motto “All will not stop!”. The flash mob has attracted more than 1.2 million people. Why would they do that? To see the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, especially about unidentified flying objects and aliens.
Oh Yes — and the release of aliens, supposedly held in “Area 51” by the us military for several decades for classified experiments in the interests of the government and the Ministry of defense. The air base located in southern Nevada and 133 km North-West of Las Vegas on the southern shore of a dry salt lake Groom lake. Air over it is strictly forbidden, and the territory is guarded very good.
According to official data, “Area 51” is assigned to the U.S. air force: there is supposedly developed experimental aircraft and weapons systems. On the existing satellite imagery of a military base it is impossible to obtain any significant information: they are visible only unremarkable hangars, technical facilities, and dry lakes. According to unofficial data, all the fun there is under the ground.
The mob under the name Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us involves the assault on the airbase on 20 September, from three to six o’clock in the morning. The motto “Everyone can not stop!” describes the action plan: to break into a protected area in the hope that the military will not be able to cope with such a crowd. Given that the approaches to “Area 51” hanging signs warning about the discovery of fire, the event promises to be interesting.
However, the number of participants of the flash mob continues to skyrocket and rumors of the planned action went far beyond Facebook. This was written by leading American Newspapers, entertainment publications rushed to publish detailed instructions on how to get to “Area 51”, where to stay and what else there is nearby entertainment, and the owners next to the hotels talking about an unprecedented influx of applications for September.
It is quite natural that the planned attack “Area 51” has attracted the attention of the Pentagon. Press Secretary of the US air force Laura McAndrews responded to the request of journalists that the base is a training area for the military and they do not advise anyone to even attempt to get to its territory. But at the same time recalled that an armed guard “Area 51” is always ready to respond to the appearance of uninvited guests in the strongest terms.