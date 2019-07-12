The U.S. Congress approved a hell of sanctions against Russia: what will happen to Moscow
The house of representatives of the United States adopted an amendment to the defence budget for 2020, including a ban to conduct any deals with the Russian public debt, writes Columnist.
The authors of the respective initiatives Democrats from California Maxine waters and Bradley Sherman, RBC.
“This amendment provides for a real and serious sanctions against Russia, according to which no citizen of the United States cannot make additional deals with Russian sovereign debt,” said Sherman during a speech to Congress.
“It (the amendment to the defense budget – ed.) and provides a mechanism for removal of the sanctions if the administration will come to the conclusion that Russia did not interfere in the American election at least one election cycle, and if Congress agrees with this conclusion,” he added.
According to him, Washington needs a serious mechanism, which will allow to punish Moscow for what she has done in previous elections, and to hold her.
“This amendment just makes it,” added Sherman.
At the same time the draft budget is not yet approved. Finally it must be signed by the President of the United States Donald trump after getting the document approved by the House of representatives and the Senate.
Later a member of the State Duma of Russia on international Affairs Anton Morozov said that “the US is coming up with sanctions, restrictions and ridiculous accusations” against the Kremlin.
“Americans always motivated by the desire to make money. And for this they come up with sanctions, constraints, and the absurd accusations against Russia. Apparently they became interested in freeze, the Russian public debt and to remove its citizens from transactions with him. In fact, for this case they failed obosnovanno base,” he said in comments to RT.
Morozov also emphasized that Washington has not repealed the restrictive measures against Moscow because of the situation with the Kremlin’s meddling in American elections.
“We have many times stated that Russia did not interfere in the internal Affairs of States. Nevertheless, in the American news space, still dominates the opinion that our country is guilty. Such absurd accusations are often used in order to justify their actions, caused in fact by a desire to extract some profit and benefit”, – concluded the Deputy of the state Duma.
The relevant actions of the United States has responded and the press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.
“Russia is watching the discussion of new sanctions in the U.S., but to comment on something too early,” – said the representative of Vladimir Putin.
- February 13, USA has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia in connection with aggression of the Kremlin in the Black sea aimed at the military court of Ukraine and interference in the electoral process the Americans.
- In particular, it is proposed to introduce sanctions against Russian banks, which support the efforts of Russia to undermine democratic institutions in other countries. In addition, the senators consider it necessary to impose sanctions targeted at investment in Russian LNG projects (liquefied natural gas) outside the Russian Federation. The bill also provides for sanctions related to the Russian sovereign debt.
- On 3 April a group of us senators from the Republican and Democratic parties introduced to the United States Congress a bill containing the possibility of harsh sanctions against Russia.