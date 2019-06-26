The U.S. Congress approved sanctions against the “Nord stream-2”, — KOBOLEV
In the Congress of the United States of America agreed upon a law to impose sanctions against companies associated with the construction of the Russian pipeline “Nord stream-2”. Wrote about this on his page in Facebookглава “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Andriy KOBOLEV.
According to him, the Committee on foreign Affairs, house of representatives, Parliament of the United States unanimously supported the bill on sanctions on the supply of technologies and equipment for Russian pipeline projects.
According to him, the decision of the Committee is an important step towards the adoption of sanctions.
“Given the unanimous support for the initiative, expected in July, the bill approved by the House of representatives. Given that the adoption of the document are representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties, he has a chance to be voted in the Senate and signed by the President of the United States in August”, — predicts the head of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”.
Korolev recalled, this bill “with surgical precision aimed against political gas pipeline projects of the Kremlin” and does not affect other interests.
“Only through joint efforts we will be able to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 and the implementation of other projects that do great damage to international energy security,” — said KOBOLEV.
and said that considering the introduction of US sanctions against the Kremlin gas project “North stream-2” with the aim of blocking. “We defend Germany from Russia and Russia gets billions and billions of dollars from Germany for gas,” said trump.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter