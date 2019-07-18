The U.S. Congress considers FaceApp a threat to national security
Thursday, July 18, the leader of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate (the upper chamber of Congress) Chuck Schumer formally requested the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) and the Federal trade Commission (FTC) in connection with the popular mobile app FaceApp. As already reported “FACTS”, it is rapidly gaining popularity all over the world. FaceApp is the development of the Russian Wireless Lab. The app uses pictures and gives the user the ability to see yourself and others in old age or in youth.
Schumer is sure that the Russian program is a threat to the national security of the United States. Therefore, he demands that the FBI take appropriate action. In Twitter, the famous American politician wrote: “FaceApp uses artificial intelligence to change the user photos, making them younger or older, or choosing the opposite sex. However, in order to use the app, users must provide the company with full and unconditional access to their personal photos and data.”
The Senator stressed that any photos taken from the app can be used without the user’s consent. In addition, the FaceApp gets access to personal data of users, and no one can guarantee that they will not use for criminal purposes. Therefore, an obvious threat to privacy of millions of American citizens. And this is a threat to the national security of the country as a whole.
And the FBI, and the FTC just have to analyze the situation, I’m sure the Sumer. And if his view is confirmed, FaceApp should be banned.
As practice shows, any apps banned in the U.S. are immediately removed from Google Play and the AppStore and be available for download worldwide.
