The U.S. Congress decided to raise the minimum wage twice
In the House of representatives of U.S. Congress passed a bill to raise the Federal minimum wage more than doubled, from the current 7.25 to $ 15 per hour. The last time the minimum wage at the Federal level in the USA increased ten years ago, in 2009, reports Voice of America.
Now the bill needs to be considered in the Senate Republican majority, which controls the upper house of the U.S. Congress will likely not support this initiative.
The bill provides for a gradual increase in the minimum wage at the Federal level to $ 15 per hour over the next six years. In addition, significantly improve the wages of Americans who receive tips – e.g., waiters and bartenders. The level of the minimum wage in this case will be increased from the current 2.13 per hour to all of the same $ 15.
At voting the opinion of the legislators are divided along party lines. The bill was supported by only three Republicans. In total, raising the minimum wage voted 231 legislator, 199 congressmen voted against it, among the opponents of the idea turned out to be six Democrats.
Although the bill was supported by the vast majority of Democratic party members, some Democrats are somewhat skeptical in regard to this initiative. Democrats Tom Ohalloran and Stephanie Murphy introduced the amendment, which requires the Accounts chamber to monitor the effects of a gradual increase in wages and report them to legislators. These data will be reflected in a gradual increase in the level of remuneration. The amendment was adopted – it was supported by 248 members of Congress, voted against the 181 legislator.
Republicans oppose the initiative, according to them, the increase in wages can stop the growth of the American economy. Steve Scales, Secretary of the Republican minority in the House of representatives, said that the bill “will destroy millions of jobs”. In the report of the congressional Budget office says that in the case of adoption of law the work can lose 1 to 3 million Americans. However, not all effects will be negative: all the same management and Budget believes that the salaries will eventually rise from 30 million Americans, 1 million people will overcome the poverty line.
Republicans, who control the Senate have not expressed a willingness to support a bill approved by the lower house of Congress. Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell asked a question about why “we need to undermine the economy during the economic boom.” In an interview with Fox Business Network McConnell has said he will not allow you to submit a bill to a popular vote.