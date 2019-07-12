The U.S. Congress has approved an amendment on sanctions against the national debt of Russia (PHOTO)

The house of representatives approved on Thursday an amendment to the draft defence budget in 2020 fiscal year, providing for the imposition of restrictive measures on Russian sovereign debt due to attributed to Russia’s intervention in the American electoral process. Broadcast meetings led channel C-Span.

The amendment proposed by Democrats from California, brad Sherman and Maxine waters, provides for a complete ban on new deals with Russian sovereign debt. It provides a mechanism for lifting these sanctions if the US administration will come to the conclusion that Russia did not interfere in the American election at least one election cycle, and if Congress agrees with this conclusion. “We need a strict mechanism to punish Russia for what it did with our previous elections, and to restrain her from interference in future elections,” said Sherman.

The draft defense budget, which included the amendment has yet to approve. If the bill is approved by the lower house of Congress, the amendment must pass through the approval procedure by the legislators of both houses, before the project will go to the President of the United States Donald Trump.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 10-page statement, the White house stated that trump may impose on the veto bill. The us government is unhappy that the Democrats controlled the lower house gives the Pentagon $733 billion instead of the previously requested $750 billion.

In late June, the Senate approved the draft of the American military budget of $750 billion In the House of representatives considered its version of this project. In the case of adoption of the initiative by congressmen in the coming days, lawmakers in both chambers need to agree on the details of both projects. The documents contain significant differences.

The U.S. secret service, accused Russia of interference in the American electoral process in 2016. The investigation of these alleged attempts to influence were engaged for almost two years spectracolor Robert Mueller, who eventually acknowledged that collusion between Moscow and US President Donald trump was not. Trump repeatedly has rejected suspicions of any improper contacts with officials of Russia during the election campaign. Moscow many times rejected the conclusions about the attempts to influence the elections in the United States.

In February of this year a group of us senators introduced a bill to Congress about the “hellish” sanctions, which prohibits any transactions with the newly issued Russian sovereign bonds, in respect of projects of state-owned companies of the energy sector outside of Russia, and also in respect of investments in the Russian liquefied natural gas projects outside Russia.

The bill also envisages the introduction of sanctions against Russian cyber sector and Russian banks, which us senators suspect that the support for intervention in the election campaign abroad. Finally, sanctions will be imposed on individuals who “directly or indirectly involved in corrupt and criminal acts done in the interests of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin”.

In the framework of the draft law on new sanctions against Russia, the senators also propose to impose restrictions on Russia because of the shelling and capture at the end of 2018, three Ukrainian ships on their way in the Kerch Strait. In Congress believes that Russia must bear responsibility for the humanitarian disaster in Syria, supporting President Bashar al-Assad and purposeful “erosion of international norms”. Against the background of these news on Russian exchanges has been a significant collapse of the ruble. Within 10 minutes, the ruble lost 46 kopecks against the dollar and 66 cents to the Euro.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury published in the February report, which discussed the negative effect of the sanctions against the national debt of Russia. “Given the size of Russia’s economy, its relationship and predominance on the world markets, the magnitude of the impact from the spread of sanctions on sovereign debt and derivatives is uncertain and the consequences can feel both Russian and U.S. investors”, – was stated in the report of the Ministry, which quoted RBC.

Earlier it was reported that the Pentagon’s budget in 2020 fiscal year, which begins October 1, will amount to 733 billion dollars – $ 17 billion less than requested by the administration in Washington.

In addition, the Pentagon should allocate 250 million dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, which will be to assist in matters related to security and intelligence. The document also proposed to extend the ban on the use of budgetary funds on “implementation of any activities that recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea”. In the US budget for the current year for this purpose has been allocated 200 million dollars.

Also in the 2020 financial year, which begins on October 1, the program “European initiative deterrence” will receive from the U.S. Congress of $ 6.5 billion. This program is intended to “further increase the number of U.S. troops” and “deterring Russian aggression” in Europe.