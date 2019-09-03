Loading...

The U.S. Department of justice has prepared a bill to impose the death penalty for the perpetrators of the massacres. This was stated on Monday, accompanied by Vice-President Michael Penny on a trip to Ireland to journalists the head of his staff Marc Short, reports TASS.

“The team Vice President is working with attorney General Ulama Barr. The Ministry of justice has drafted a bill to expedite the introduction of the death penalty for the perpetrators of the massacres, – quotes short press pool of the White house. – That could be part of the final package that the White house will propose to Congress.”

August 31, police in the district of Odessa (Texas) during spot checks on the road tried to stop a car. The driver of the vehicle fired at the patrol, and then at passers-by, threw the car and stole a mail van. The attacker was killed after he killed seven and wounded more than 20 people.

In early August in the USA, there have been several tragedies with the shooting. On August 3, a man opened fire in the Walmart store at the shopping center in the city of El Paso (Texas). Killed 22 people, including eight Mexicans, more than 20 people were injured. The assailant was detained by the police.

In the night of 4 August, the shooting was opened in downtown Dayton (Ohio). Nine people were killed and more than 20 wounded. In light of what happened in the country actively engaged in discussions on what measures should be taken to tighten control over the circulation of weapons.