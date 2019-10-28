The U.S. dumped the body of al-Baghdadi “the proper way”
Monday, October 28, the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mike Millie gave a special briefing at the Pentagon on the operation to eliminate the leader of the “Islamic state” (IG) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. As already reported “FACTS” terrorist number 1 in the world was discovered in his lair in the North of Syria in 5 kilometers from the border with Turkey. The operation was attended by more than 70 American special forces soldiers of Delta force and Rangers. Al-Baghdadi tried to escape through the tunnel, but trapped. As a result, he blew up his suicide vest. With him died three of his children.
General Millie said that the US is not going to be releasing videos or pictures of operation conducted, which could confirm the death of al-Baghdadi. He added: “the Burial of his remains has been made. Everything was done properly”.
Millie did not specify how and where it was buried what was left from the leader of the IG. He said that during the operation in the tunnel were captured by two grown men. “They are alive, are under arrest in a safe place”, — said the General.
Al-Baghdadi, apparently, there’s not much left. About it on October 27, said at a press conference the President of the United States Donald trump. “As I said, our guys took out part of the body. There’s not much left. It was the explosion of a bomb which was in his body. But some significant parts were, and our guys took them”, — said trump.
After that, he asked whether there had been examination of DNA? The American President noted that it was conducted “on the spot”.
Meanwhile, a special correspondent for the American channel Fox News on issues of national security Jennifer Griffin reported that in the explosion survived the head al-Baghdadi. In fact, the place was not conducted the DNA test that is almost impossible, and special forces used the technology of recognition of the face. Then what is left from the leader of ISIS, was taken by helicopter to Iraq. And already there had a DNA test done. On receiving the results took about one and a half hours.
And again the media compare, as did the Americans in may of 2011, when it was eliminated Osama bin Laden, and now al-Baghdadi. Then the leader of “al-Qaeda” shot “Navy seals”. His body was identified. After receiving confirmation that the shot is really bin Laden, President Barack Obama ordered to bury his body in the waters of the Arabian sea. Washington feared that otherwise, the place of burial of Osama will eventually become a place of pilgrimage for the Islamists. So the corpse of the terrorist who was responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001, brought on Board the aircraft carrier “Carl Vinson”. The American officer said a few words, respecting Muslim tradition. These words were translated into Arabic, and then lowered into the sea. Washington then spread the official statement on the matter.
