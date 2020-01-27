The U.S. Embassy in Iraq fired missiles ‘Katyusha’: there are victims
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was hit by at least one rocket — it happened on Sunday evening, 26 January, confirmed to Fox News by a senior representative of the American authorities. Near the Embassy fell another five rockets fired from the plant “Katyusha”.
“The situation in the security area remains tense, and the Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. We remain vigilant,” said the spokesman.
Former Deputy Prime Minister, Hoshyar Zebari, accused of missile attack “undisciplined militias”.
“Dining room of the Embassy was damaged and burned. This game is very dangerous uncontrolled groups #PMF in order to cause a tense situation. This has to stop”, — he wrote on Twitter, referring to the people’s mobilization forces, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.
Separately 5 Katyusha rockets crashed into the river in a green area of the city, causing no injuries or serious damage, the statement said the joint operations command of the United States.
According to USA Today, in a rocket attack on the Embassy January 26, suffered at least one employee. This was reported by colleagues of the victim on condition of anonymity. They do not specify the nationality of the victim and the severity of his wounds.
The U.S. Embassy is in the green zone of the Iraqi capital. This place has become a hot spot on the background of tensions between the US and Iran, which has become stronger over the past few weeks. 31 Dec Iraqi supporters of the militia supported by Iran, stormed the Embassy building, broke open the front door and set fire to the reception area.
The United States accused Iranian-backed militias targeting US interests by attacking military bases, where there are Americans, and diplomatic missions.
The Prime Minister of Iraq Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy. In a statement, he reaffirmed the commitment of Iraq “the protection of all diplomatic missions”.
Rocket attack January 26, happened after the Iran ballistic missiles fired at two military bases in Iraq where U.S. forces, in response to the drone strike, which killed Qassem, Soleimani, the chief military General of Iran. It is alleged that dozens of soldiers received traumatic brain injuries, but nobody died.
On the same day, January 26, hundreds of anti-government demonstrators flooded the streets. The security officials said that security forces used tear gas and fired at people to disperse the crowd in Khilani square in Baghdad. One protester was killed and six injured after later that evening, authorities opened fire with live ammunition on the nearby square Wathba.
According to reports, Iraqi forces wounded at least 28 demonstrators in the early hours of street rallies.
In Iraq more than four months there have been ongoing demonstrations: people protesting against government corruption, high unemployment, and Iran’s influence on Iraqi politics. During this time, the security forces have killed at least 500 protesters. The country is also a clash of political forces on the appointment of the next Prime Minister.
Different
the U.S. Embassy
Iraq and the United States
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark