The U.S. government intends to return the country to a leading position on the world stage
The U.S. government plans to begin the restart of the national economy in may after it passed the peak of swept the country coronavirus infection.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to press Secretary of the White house Keighley Makanani in an interview with Fox News.
Currently in the U.S. there are quarantine measures imposed by the White House as a measure of countering the spread of coronavirus infection. The government believes that the peak incidence in the country will be completed in may, and then begin a gradual recovery of the national economy. The White House confirmed these intentions.
“It is true there was a plan to restart the entire economic system of the country. It includes a number of measures, but they can only start once the country will be the peak incidence of coronavirus. According to the scientists, it will happen in may. Currently, only sixteen States have postponed plans to restart economic activities. The remaining thirty-four States confirm their readiness to begin the implementation of this plan in the near future”, — said in an interview with kaylie Makanani.
A spokesman for the White House focused attention on the fact that in forty-six States had decreased the number of patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection. That’s very positive and lets start to prepare for the revival of the economy, predetermined by the government. According to Makanani, at the present time, it is important to prevent the occurrence of repeated outbreaks and to keep positive dynamics of reducing cases of morbidity.
In the White House, according to a spokesperson, no doubt in the fact that as soon as the revival after the end of the quarantine measures, the national economy will be able to quickly regain lost ground and again put the country on a leading position in the world. The President of the United States, according to the statement Makanani, I am sure that the government will quickly make up for lost and thanks to the well-designed program to recover from coronavirus and quarantine.