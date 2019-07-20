The U.S. government on the pizza showed Americans the danger of the Russian threat
The Department of homeland security (DHS) warns that Russian agents might try to divide Americans using heated discussions — as an example is a dispute about whether pineapple is a suitable filling for pizza.
It’s funny at first glance, the warning tends to convey an important message, notes ABC News. Published on July 17, the Agency’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security warning are intended to help Americans identify propaganda campaign on the part of Russia and other foreign opponents and defend against them.
The DHS warning States that Russian agents are able to simultaneously insist that “to oppose the pineapple in the pizza — not American!,” to promote the posts with the slogan “Millennials consume pizza!”.
“Foreign influential persons are constantly looking for opportunities to fuel the already hot issues in the United States, the message says DHS. They do this not in order to win an argument; they want to divide us.”
According to the warning of foreign intervention usually follows a specific pattern.
First, foreign agents identify a controversial problem, although probably not as stupid as the question about whether pineapple is a suitable filling for pizza.
“No matter how you slice the pizza, Americans argue about fruit stuffing”, — stated in the document, DHS.
Determine the purpose, foreign agents checking the activity of accounts in social networks, often re-using or renaming the accounts, “to pollute the debate with false information and make our positions more extreme, provoking conflicts or “trolling” people online,” said the alert.
Also it says that “the most extreme version of the arguments on both sides of the problem” often, later becomes “legitimate information source” for passing the message to a wider audience.
The last step of foreign intervention is that agents use started in cyberspace dispute and turn it into something “very real — when the Americans shout at the Americans,” warns DHS.
“In the past, the Kremlin’s agents and organized or financed the protests to foment further divisiveness among Americans. They create an event page and ask followers to jump on them”, — reports the Agency.
The Department cited an example: “war with pineapple” would be a more serious problem, the foreign agent could say to the followers of the Internet wave: “Join the pizza lovers in the city centre, out to March for the pineapples!”.
However, DHS jokingly explained that: “To date, we have no evidence that Russia (or any other country) actively conducts information operations against the toppings for pizza.”
A wide Russia’s intervention in the presidential campaign of 2016, forcing the US government to prepare for what could happen ahead of the presidential election of 2020.
Russian President Vladimir Putin not only seeks to weaken the United States in the coming years, but also to keep power in the hands, said Suzanne Spaulding, a former senior DHS official who helped lead U.S. efforts to counter Russian attacks.
“He doesn’t want [the Russian citizens] seen the United States and liberal democracy as something to which they should aspire. He wants to file this as democracy in chaos,” said Spalding at the annual Aspen Security conference in aspen, Colorado.
When it comes to cyber operations against foreign opponents, Russia “practicing JIU-jitsu”, trying to use the First amendment and freedom of speech America “against us,” said Spalding.