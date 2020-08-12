The U.S. government will purchase the vaccine for coronavirus at $1.5 billion
The US administration has signed a contract with American biotech company Moderna Inc. purchase of 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. for more than $1.5 billion reported Moderna.
The vaccine will be provided to patients in the United States for free, the government will have the opportunity to purchase 400 million doses.
Vaccine Moderna is one of the most advanced stages of development. Now held its test at the late stage involving 30 000 patients.
Moderna received state funding in the amount of about $950 million to develop and test the vaccine, created in collaboration with the National Institute of health.
Moderna plans to produce at least 500 million doses per year starting in 2021, while the maximum amount may reach one billion.
As reported,the US administration will allocate$2.1 billion French pharmaceutical Corporation Sanofi and British GlaxoSmithKline for the joint development of vaccines against coronavirus.
korrespondent.net