The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress finds, not give the President the Donald trump false statements to spectacular Robert Mueller. About this new investigation of the lower house of Congress controlled by the Democratic party of the United States, against the Republican trump became known on Monday. The data indicate that the conduct of the Democrats of this trial, announced in court of appeals district of Columbia General counsel of the house of representatives of the Douglas letter.

“Lied to the President? Whether he was dishonest in his answers in the investigation of Muller?” asked letter, speaking at a meeting of this court. His statements lead to CNN and other media.

The meeting was held in the case of the attempts of the Democrats in the House of representatives to have the “secret” and some other materials Muller. These materials were requested by the House of representatives in July. Now, however, in fact, it appears that the Democrats are trying to get them to use the procedure of impeachment trump initiated by September 24, reports TASS.

The U.S. secret service, accused Russia of interference in the American electoral process in 2016, during the presidential election, which was won Donald trump. The investigation of these attempts to influence democratic processes were engaged for almost two years the former head of the FBI Robert Mueller. On 18 April the US Department of justice released its final report in which spectracolor acknowledged that the investigation did not reveal collusion trump with Russia, although the Russian intervention was. The trump has repeatedly rejected suspicions of any improper contacts with officials of Russia during the election campaign. Moscow many times rejected the conclusions about the attempts to influence the elections in the United States.