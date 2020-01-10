The U.S. house of representatives has constrained the ability of trump to wage war with Iran
9 January the U.S. House of representatives adopted a resolution which will limit the ability of the US President Donald trump to conduct military operations against Iran. Lawmakers are concerned that the elimination of a leading Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani may lead to war with Tehran. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The house of representatives, controlled by Democrats, voted almost exclusively along party lines — with 224 votes in favour and 194 against. This result reflects the huge ideological chasm in Congress between liberals and conservatives. Democrats accused trump of the recklessness and supported the resolution, while supporting trump Republicans who rarely vote against his policies, opposed this legislative initiative.
Support for the initiative in the House of representatives sends the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is unclear. The Republicans control 53 of the 100 seats of the upper house and rarely vote against the President, but at least two other Republican Senator expressed support for the resolution on war powers.
In the case of adoption of a resolution by the House of representatives and the Senate, the measure does not require the signature of the trump, to enter into force. The white house has issued a statement against it.
The speaker of the house of representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said that the operation to remove Qassem Soleimani has not had a positive impact on the security of Americans. She accused the White house that the decision to attack was made without consultation with Congress. Usually presidents before taking important actions in the field of defence, put notify the leaders of Congress.
At a press conference, which was held on Thursday, January 9, Pelosi said about the “contemptuous” attitude of the administration to Congress, referring to the episode with the decision on the operation against Soleimani.
“In our view, the President and the administration carried out a provocative, disproportionate attack against Iran, which has put Americans at risk,” said Pelosi.
On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives, trump on Twitter called Pelosi “crazy” and expressed the hope that all Republicans in the House of representatives will not vote for the adoption of the resolution.
Talking to reporters in the White house, trump said he does not believe that he had to obtain the consent of Congress before taking military actions against Iran.
“I shouldn’t have to consult with Congress, because sometimes you need to be able to make a decision in a split second. Sometimes you need to act very, very quickly. In some cases, I don’t even have to think about how to do it,” he said.
The law on powers in wartime, was adopted in 1973 when the lawmakers attempted to end the secret bombing carried out by American troops during the Vietnam war. The law says that the House of representatives and the Senate can pass a resolution forcing the withdrawal of troops involved in foreign military conflict without consent of Congress.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On 3 January General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite special forces “al-Quds” as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, killed in Iraq airstrike USA. The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed on the orders of the trump.
- Trump and Pompeo explained the killing of the Iranian General.
- January 6 was held the funeral of the Iranian General, which came hundreds of thousands of people.
- The Secretary of the Supreme national security Council of Iran Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that Tehran has 13 scenarios of revenge for the murder of Soleimani.
- 8 Jan two military bases in Iraq, where U.S. forces and their allies, came under rocket attack from Iran. Tehran said that it was revenge for the murder of General Soleimani.
- Trump after 16 hours of deliberation, has formulated a response to the rocket attack by Iran on us bases in Iraq. He refrained from declaring war, but peace was not offered.