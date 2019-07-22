The United States imposes sanctions against Chinese state-owned Zhuhai Zhenrong company (“Zhuhai of janggun”) and its leader for the purchase of oil from Iran. This was announced on Monday, the U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo. About the decision of the us administration misleading The Wall Street Journal and TASS.

“Today the campaign for providing maximum pressure (on Iran – Approx. TASS) I declare that the United States impose sanctions against the Chinese company, Zhuhai Zhenrong and its head Whether uming. They violated American law, taking the oil (from Iran Approx. TASS), “he said.

“We have always said that sanctions will be implemented, we cannot tolerate a situation where additional money comes to the ayatollahs (the highest spiritual title of Shia Muslims – Approx. TASS), which endangers the lives of American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines,” added Pompeo.

According to him, us sanctions yield tangible results. “90 percent of Iranian crude oil due to sanctions disappeared from the market,” he said. In the end, Iran had to cut military spending and funding of insurgents of the Palestinian grouping “Hezbollah”.

Previously, the newspaper Politico reported that hawks in the us administration are actively calling for sanctions against Chinese companies that purchase Iranian oil. According to the publication, in the U.S. government fear that the actions of China, which, according to them, imported in June more than 1 million barrels of oil from Iran, may undermine Washington’s position, claiming that the American policy of sanctions against Iran is working.

The US has introduced sanctions against the “Zhuhai of junjun” in 2012. Then Washington has accused the company exports to Iran of gasoline in the amount of 500 million U.S. dollars in the period July 2010 to January 2011. Sanctions included the withdrawal of American companies export licenses, rights of financing by the Export-import Bank of the United States and the prohibition of U.S. financial institutions to provide them with loans worth more than $ 10 million.

In may 2019, oil production in Iran fell to their lowest levels since the 1980-ies, reported the International energy Agency (IEA). May have ceased to operate temporary permit for the purchase of Iranian oil, issued by the USA in multiple countries. As a result, the oil exports from Iran fell by 1.6 times – up to 810 thousand barrels per day. For comparison, a year ago, Iran exported 2.6 million barrels per day. U.S. aims to reduce Iran’s exports to zero.

The President of the United States Donald trump signed on June 24 a decree providing for tougher sanctions against Iran. He said that new unilateral measures aimed primarily against the head and spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Under the sanctions also hit eight commanders of the revolutionary guards (the elite units of the armed forces of Iran), including the General responsible for the destruction of the American reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle June 20.