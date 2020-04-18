The U.S. increased aid to Ukraine
The U.S. increased aid to Ukraine to combat the pandemic coronavirus to 9.1 million dollars.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States on his page in Facebook.
“Assistance will be aimed at training laboratory systems, disease detection, providing technical support, response and risk communication dissemination COVID-19”, — noted in the Embassy.
Also supports the support activities for the prevention and treatment of patients COVID-19, measures on water supply, sanitation and hygiene for the most vulnerable population of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
Funds will be allocated through the United States Agency for international development (USAID).