Loading...

The United States is going to withdraw troops from Afghanistan as soon as possible and in as many as possible. This was stated on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, speaking at the 101st National Convention of the veterans of the United States “American Legion” in Indianapolis (Indiana), reports TASS.

“The U.S. is fighting in Afghanistan for over 18 years. 18 years of military, diplomatic and economic presence to reform Afghan society, he said. We crushed al-Qaida*, it was our mission, continue to fight with them. The United States has never [not stated| about a permanent military presence in Afghanistan, and all sides agree: time to leave. Work [on it] continues.”

Pompeo did not predict when the end of the peace process in this Islamic Republic. “The US President has decided to make sure we do everything right, he said. It provides clear instructions for me and my fellow military. Want to go home as soon as possible and in as many as possible”.

However, the Secretary of state stressed the importance of getting guarantees that the terrorists will never be able to threaten the United States from Afghanistan.

The administration of U.S. President Donald trump puts a condition for the withdrawal of its military cease-fire by radical Taliban*, and the rupture of relations with the international terrorist network “al-Qaeda”*. Washington also demands from the Taliban* to sit at the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

*Al-Qaida is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court dated 14 February 2003.

*The Taliban (the Taliban) – the group recognized as the decision of the Supreme court dated 14 February 2003 as a terrorist organization. Its activity in Russia is prohibited.