The U.S. may increase significantly, thanks to Trump: EU unhappy
The President of the United States Donald trump expresses interest in buying Greenland, part of Denmark as an Autonomous territory. This writes Meduza.
The first trump is thinking about buying Greenland in the spring of 2018. At one dinner party he said that someone told him about the financial problems experienced by Denmark because of the help of Greenland, and suggested to think about buying an island.
Some advisers trump supported his proposal, others considered it “a passing fad that will never be realized.” The President instructed his lawyer to study the proposal.
Offer trump caused his advisors a number of issues. For example, can the US use Greenland to increase its military presence in the Arctic. American officials believe the island is important to national security interests. Between the US and Denmark has a ten-year contract that gives the U.S. military “almost unlimited rights” at the air base of Thule in Northern Greenland.
The purchase of Greenland is comparable with the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867. Some current and former White house officials heard about the idea of trump, described her “with a mixture of anticipation and apprehension,” because no one ever really knows how far willing to go the us President.
USA currently occupy an area of 9 834 thousand km2 and Greenland is 2 166 thousand km2. If the United States will make this acquisition, the area of the States will increase by almost 25%.
In the White house and the state Department has not officially commented on the idea of trump to purchase the island.
Of Denmark’s policy clearly stated that the idea of a trump about buying a Greenland they are not serious and do not support it. About it writes RIA Novosti.
“If it’s true that trump is working on this idea, then this is the final proof that he was crazy. I would say that the idea that Denmark can sell 50 thousand of its citizens to the United States, absolutely insane,” — said the representative of the Danish people’s party søren Jespersen.
Former Prime Minister of Denmark Lars løkke Rasmussen expressed the view that it’s all a joke. “This must be an April fool’s joke… that’s just not the season,” he wrote in his post on Twitter.
The representative of the Conservative party of Denmark Rasmus Jarls also commented about the idea of trump. “Of all incredible things the most incredible. Forget” he said in his Twitter.
Representatives of other parties in Denmark also sharply rejected the idea of selling Greenland. “Greenland is not for sale! The days when you could buy territory and people are long gone. I hope that our government, on behalf of the Danish society clearly declares this to Trump when he visits Denmark,” he wrote on Twitter Michael Astrup.
Some Danish politicians also point to the risks of such ideas. “I hope this is a joke. Overall this is a terrible idea that threatens the risk of militarization of Greenland, less autonomy for the Greenlanders, not to mention the fact that it would be a huge loss for Denmark,” wrote Twitter representative of the Radical party, Martin Lidegaard.
After the Second world war, in 1946, the 33rd US President Harry Truman had invited Denmark to buy a Greenland for $ 100 million, but was refused. In 1876, the U.S. State Department also studied whether the purchase of Greenland and Iceland.