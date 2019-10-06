The U.S. military shocked the wife and children came to the NHL game after 11 months in Iraq…
U.S. army Sergeant Robert muñoz moved to tears by his wife and children, suddenly appeared on the NHL game between the Anaheim ducks and the “San Jose sharks” (3:1) after returning from Iraq, the official Twitter “DAX”.
Military was sent into a hot spot for the second time in my life, spent in Iraq for 11 months.
On the podium muñoz met his wife Megan, sons Brian and Connor, and her father and stepmother. Relatives of Sergeant are unable to restrain emotions. Touching meeting caused a furore in the stands of the hockey arena in Anaheim.
Photo Twitter “Anaheim Ducks“
