The U.S. national debt hit a new record
The public debt of the Federal government for the first time in history exceeded 23 trillion dollars, according to the Department of Finance, published on Friday, November 1. It is reported The Hill.
Since then, as President trump took office, the budget deficit increased due to public debt at a fast pace. Debt increased about 16 percent since the inauguration of the trump. Then he reached 19.9 trillion. The first time he reached 22 trillion dollars only 10 months ago.
Of the $ 23 trillion slightly less than 17 trillion was in the category of debts of the population. The remaining $ 6 trillion coming from loans of the state bodies.
However, the figure of 23 trillion marks a milestone.
“The debt to 23 trillion dollars on Halloween — a terrible milestone for our economy and next-generation, but Washington is not afraid,” said Michael Peterson, CEO Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
The high level of debt may increase the cost of borrowing and interest rates, “crowd out” private loans and to cut the budgets. For example, in the 2019 financial year, the government had to allocate 376 billion dollars just to pay interest on the debt, equivalent to almost half of the defense budget, and more than the amount spent on total expenditure on education, agriculture, and transport.
In 2019, the deficit amounted to slightly less than 1 trillion dollars of the US, to 984 billion and it is expected that in the coming years it will only grow.