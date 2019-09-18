The U.S. Navy confirmed the authenticity of a video released from a UFO
The U.S. Navy finally officially confirmed the authenticity of three published on the Internet two years ago videos, which show unidentified flying objects. One of the clips was filmed in 2015 on the Florida coast with the camera and the F/A-185 °F. two videos were made off the coast of California in 2004, pilots flying from the USS Nimitz.
In each case, the captured UFO made maneuvers that, according to experts, is impossible from the point of view of modern aviation technology.
According to the newspaper the Sun, the UFO looked like “an elongated egg or jelly beans TIC-TAC”, was moving at supersonic speed and at some point just suddenly disappeared.
The U.S. military says it’s “unexplained aerial phenomena” and that the video was not planning to publish: they appeared on the network as a result of leakage.
