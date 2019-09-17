The U.S. Navy has published a video of a UFO: the Department assured that the rollers are real
Naval forces (Navy) of the United States confirmed that three online videos supposedly showing UFOs are authentic. The service reports that the videos taken by pilots of the Navy show “unexplained aerial phenomena”, but also argue that these materials should never have been published.
Three videos in question are called “FLIR1”, “Gimbal” and “GoFast”. They show two separate collisions between aircraft and UFOs.
One video was filmed in 2015, the East coast F/A-185F using the on-Board module Raytheon AN/ASQ-228 with improved sight-oriented perspective (ATFLIR). Another clip, also recorded by the device Super Hornet ATFLIR, was filmed off the coast of California in 2004, the pilots flying on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. In the videos of flight crews loudly discussing what they are or where they came from.
These videos were released a research company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences.
In each case the objects in the video performed aerial maneuvers that are not possible with the use of modern aviation technology. During the incident in 2004, according to The New York Times, the objects “suddenly appeared at a height of 80,000 feet, and then flew to the sea, eventually stopped at the height of 20,000 feet hovering for some time. Then they either fell out of radar range, or fired straight back.”
Joseph Gradisher, the official representative of the Deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, said The Black Vault, an online repository of secret documents that the Navy “defines the recorded video objects as unidentified aerial phenomena.”
This terminology is important. “Unidentified aerial phenomena” provide “the primary descriptor for the observation of unidentified objects that were spotted when entering/operating in the airspace of the various military training grounds,” he said Gradisher The Black Vault.
In other words, the Pentagon says that the air in the video simply unidentified and not yet explained. The Navy clearly does not say that objects are flying saucers, or something else controlled by aliens.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of defence said The Black Vault, that the video is not classified, was not allowed for public release, and that in the Pentagon there was no consideration of the issue about getting permission for their publication.
Recall that in 2007 the Pentagon, by order of Congress, established an informal program for the study of UFOs (unidentified flying objects).
The program was aimed at the study of flying objects which were observed by pilots and military personnel. According to them, they have seen aircraft was much more advanced than similar arsenals around the world.