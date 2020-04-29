The U.S. pharmacies will be free to test for the coronavirus: what you need to know
American network pharmacies CVS and Walgreens for free will allow some categories of citizens of the USA to be tested for the coronavirus in may, writes “Voice of America”.
CVS has announced that more than thousands of pharmacies (one in ten of the total network) will provide kits for self-testing to people who meet the criteria of the Centre for control and prevention (CDC). The aim is to provide per month one and a half million sets.
Their competitor Walgreens announced the opening of mobile checkpoints in many States where you can do the analysis of mucus from the nose, without leaving the car. Once these centers are deployed in full, they will be able to test 50,000 people weekly, the company says. Such centers are already operating in 11 States. People also need to meet the criteria of the CDC and make pre-registration online.
The CDC criteria include a “high priority” for hospitalized patients, employees of health care institutions and emergency services with symptoms, prisoners, or residents of the shelters with symptoms, people who are given the test due to the fact that they were in contact with patients. To the group of “priority” CDC include people who have symptoms of coronavirus and people without symptoms whose testing has appointed doctors.
We will remind, the main symptoms COVID-19 is a high temperature, shortness of breath, cough, chills, muscle pain, head, throat, loss of smell and taste.
In mid-March the following items for testing, opened the world’s largest by revenue Walmart, until the end of may, their number will increase from 25 to 100 to hold 20, 000 tests each week. These points have already been tested 13,000.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16937
[name] => test
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => testirovanie
)
testing
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19FacebookVkontakte
bookmark