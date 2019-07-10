The U.S. said Russian military in Venezuela, the Kremlin denies
The head of the southern command of the U.S. armed forces Admiral Craig Fuller, stated about the presence in Venezuela of Russian troops, writes “the Present time”.
“In Venezuela there are Russian troops there are Russian contractors in the defense sector, supporting the regime of Maduro,” he said at the hearings in the U.S. Senate.
This phrase, he commented on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin on absence of Russian troops in Venezuela.
On arrival to Caracas, about 100 troops from Russia became known on the night of March 25. In the airport of Caracas came two Russian Il-62 and An-124, which delivered 3.5 tons of supplies and 99 people in military uniform, led by General Vasily by Tonkoshkura, chief of staff of the Land forces of the Russian army. But who were these military soldiers or fighters of private military companies – Russian and Venezuelan authorities refused to tell.
Edition of the Wall Street Journal wrote in June that the number of specialists of the Russian military Corporation rostec in Venezuela declined from roughly thousand to “several dozen”. But the “rostekh” June 3 announced that its experts had not left the country.
In “assistance” in response to the article in the WSJ stated that “the composition of representatives of Rostec in Venezuela remains unchanged for many years, and the figures given in the article is inflated by tens of times”.
It is the “rostec” in Venezuela and responsible for the training of Venezuelan military and advice on the contracts for the supply of Russian weapons and their service. The WSJ believes that the conclusion of “Rostec” permanent and temporary troops – “a serious setback for Maduro” that is often talked about support for his actions from Russia and China.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In mid-June, the US presidential Advisor for national security John Bolton accused the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in the purchase of “ongoing support” Russia for $209 million
- The political crisis in Venezuela has intensified after January 23, a 35-year-old Juan Guido, who is also Chairman of the National Assembly of Venezuela, declared himself leader of the country. Several States, including the United States, announced the recognition of the power of Guido.
- In response to this, Maduro, who is backed by Russia, has announced the coup attempt broke off diplomatic relations with the United States and gave American diplomats 72 hours to leave the territory of Venezuela, but then Mike Pompeo said that the diplomats are not going anywhere and will remain in the country at the invitation of Guido.
- By March, the situation between the United States and Venezuela has escalated, and Washington took the decision to withdraw diplomats from Caracas.
- Maduro was appointed to a second term in office in early January 2019, the opposition boycotted the election and accused him of rigging the vote.
- Maduro was re-elected for a second term in 2018, however, the elections were hectic, many opposition candidates were in prison or faced a ban on participation.
- During consideration of a question on the situation in Venezuela in the UN security Council Russia and the United States defended the opposite position, Russia vetoed proposed by the American delegation resolution.