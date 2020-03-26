The U.S. Senate approved a package of crisis aid to the victims of the coronavirus in the volume of $2.2 trillion
The Senate approved an unprecedented package of economic assistance in the amount of $2.2 trillion, which will go to business, workers and systems of health affected by the pandemic coronavirus. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The bill was supported unanimously, despite concerns on both sides, that the measures proposed were too ambitious or, on the contrary, not ambitious enough.
The vote was preceded by several days of negotiations amid a national crisis that Washington had not previously encountered.
The 880-page document is the draft law on economic assistance in U.S. history.
The Republican majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell looked glum and tired, when he announced the vote. He later dismissed the senators from Washington until April 20, but promised to reconvene them if necessary.
“Before us is a bill that is historic in nature because it must respond to historical crisis, – said the minority leader Chuck Schumer. – Our healthcare system is not prepared to care for patients. Our workers were left without work. Our business can’t conduct business. Our factories are idle. The gears of the American economy to a halt”.
This package is aimed at helping the economy sliding at least in a recession, and a country that has faced the dire losses from the infection that killed about 20 thousand people all over the world.
Answering the question of how long will help to support the economy afloat, Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin said: “We expect three months. I hope we will solve this problem before the expiration of three months.”
The scale package includes a Fund of $500 billion, which will go to support the most affected sectors, as well as a comparable amount of payments to $3 thousand to millions of American families.
It also provides for the allocation of additional 100 billion dollars to hospitals and other medical institutions that are in dire need of medical equipment, and seriously extends unemployment benefits to help the sick coronavirus workers or laid off during the crisis.
This package is aimed at injecting money into the economy in an attempt to lessen the impact of the growing epidemic of coronavirus, which the U.S. has infected more than 68500, of which more than a thousand people have already died.
Only China and Italy are ahead of the US in the number of infected, and the who warned that the US is, apparently, become the next epicenter of the global pandemic.
Several Republican senators insisted on an amendment stating that unemployment benefits to dismissed employees should not exceed their salary at work.
But the amendment, which would change the situation on unemployment, failed before the Senate approved the bill in General.
The democratic majority leader in the House of representatives Steni Hoyer announced that the house will vote on the bill costs $2 trillion, and that the meeting will begin at 9 am.
“We expect that the bill will be passed, “the voice”” he said.
The US President Donald trump has promised to sign the law as soon as he is put him on the table.
“I will sign it immediately,” said trump told reporters.
