The U.S. Senate has approved the nomination of Mark Esper for the post of Minister of defense (PHOTO)

The U.S. Senate approved on Tuesday to President Donald trump candidacy of Mark Esper for the post of defense Minister. The meeting of the upper house of the U.S. legislature broadcast broadcaster C-SPAN.

Soon Esper will be sworn in as the new head of the Pentagon.

On the appointment of Esper acting head of the defense Department trump announced after the main applicant for this post, Patrick Shanahan at the end of June recused himself. Shanahan was the acting head of the Department of defense since January of this year in connection with the resignation of James Mattis, reports TASS.

The rejection of Shanahan occurred on the background of the scandal with accusations of domestic violence. The incident occurred on 28 August 2010. Then Shanahan and his wife Kimberly Jorgenson had a fight after drinking alcohol. Arriving at the house of the couple, the police arrested caused her Jordinson, not Shanahan. Subsequently, the charges of domestic violence were dropped.

Shanahan in a written statement, assured that he never was engaged in the assault against a former spouse. “My marriage ended in sadness and disappointment. Nevertheless, I never laid a hand on his ex-wife, and cooperated fully with investigating law enforcement, which ended with a nomination in its address charges in the attack. I refused [and then] from making those allegations in the interest of the family,” the statement said 56-year-old Shanahan.

James Mattis resigned as Pentagon chief because of disagreements with U.S. President Donald trump. The announcement of the resignation of Mattis was done the next day after trump announced a quick and immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. Mattis repeatedly tried to dissuade the President from this decision, as well as plans for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico. Another reason for the resignation was the controversies associated with the policy of Washington against Moscow and Beijing.

“I believe that we should be resolute in its approach to the countries strategic interests are increasingly at odds with ours, creating tension,” the letter said of Mattis, who believed that Russia and China seek to “veto the decisions of other States in the spheres of economy, diplomacy and security, to promote their own interests.”

The Pentagon was headed “foe” Russia

Mark Esper was born 26 APR 1964 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. In 1986 he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy (West point, new York). In the composition of the 101st airborne division participated in the fighting in Iraq during the Gulf war (1990-1991). Subsequently he commanded a company in the 3rd battalion, 325 regiment of the 82nd airborne division, stationed in Vicenza (Italy).

In 1995 Esper received a master’s degree in the School of management John F. Kennedy school of government at Harvard University (Cambridge, mA). After 12 years he retired with the rank of Colonel.

In 2008, mark Esper, he defended his doctoral thesis on “the Role of Congress in the development of strategic nuclear forces of the United States, 1947-1968 gg” at the George Washington University (Washington, DC).

In 1998-2002 mark Esper was a staff member of the Senate committees on foreign relations and governmental Affairs, and senior political adviser to the Senator-Republican Chuck Hagel. In 2002-2004 retired officer worked in the administration of President George W. Bush, was Deputy assistant Secretary of defense, was responsible for nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and international security.

In 2004-2006 Esper was the national security Advisor to the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate bill frista. In 2006-2007, a former military man, served as Executive Director and Vice President for defense and foreign relations of the aerospace industry Association (organization of manufacturers and suppliers of civil, military and business aviation).

In 2008-2010 Esper, Executive Vice President of the Center for global innovation policy and Vice-President for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. chamber of Commerce. He then 2017 was Vice President for government relations at the military-industrial company Raytheon (one of the largest suppliers of weapons and military equipment to U.S. forces and allies).

19 Jul 2017 President Donald trump has put forward espera for the post of Minister of the US army (civilian position reporting to the Minister of defense; oversees the sustainment of land forces, including the military infrastructure and communications, recruitment, arms purchases, the protection of military facilities). After approval by the Senate took office on 20 Nov.

24 Jun 2019 Esper took the post of acting head of the defense Ministry due to the fact that Patrick Shanahan, who was acting Minister of defense from January 1, 2019, resigned for personal reasons.

July 15, 2019 trump introduced Senate candidacy espera for the position of head of the Pentagon on a regular basis. In this regard, on 16 July Esper left the post of interim defense Minister (the person in the status of acting, can not hold the position to which he is nominated). According to U.S. media reports, the candidacy of Esper lobbied assistant to the President for national security John Bolton (they worked together in the Bush administration) and U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo (studied together at the Academy of West point).

Mark Esper has repeatedly spoken about the political situation in the world and presented his vision of future armed conflicts. Thus, the strategic rivals of the US in the long run he calls China and Russia. “We live in the era of competition of great powers. China and Russia are our main problems. And so we should be able to deal with the conflict of high intensity against Russia or China,” Esper said in an interview.

The main tasks of the Pentagon, he believes further increase the defense capability of the us army, strengthening ties with allies and reform the Pentagon. Believes that by 2028, the U.S. can win any war in any country, and to contain the pressure from other States.

Mark Esper was awarded medals of the Ministry of defense “For distinguished service”, the Bronze star, the order “Legion of honor”, the combat infantryman badge, and the medal “For the liberation of Kuwait.”

Mark Esper married in 1989. The family has three children.