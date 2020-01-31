The U.S. Senate may vote on the case concerning the impeachment of trump on January 31,
The U.S. Senate on Friday, January 31, may render a decision on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. This was stated by Republican Senator John Barrasso, says “Vedomosti”.
For the resignation of President requires two-thirds vote of the senators, and given the majority of Republicans, the outcome of the vote will almost certainly be in favor of trump.
However, the final vote may be postponed if the Senate decides to call for the hearing of new witnesses. To do this, the Democrats will have to convince at least four Republicans to join him during a procedural vote on the issue, which is expected to also will be held on January 31.
The trial in the Senate began on January 21. As the prosecution supports the Chamber of representatives, which at the end of December 2019 voted for the removal of the President from office for abuse and obstructing the work of Congress.
The reason for the investigation was a telephone conversation trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on 25 July, during which trump had allegedly exerted pressure on Zelensky to Kiev started an anti-corruption investigation against the presidential candidate of the Democrats, former Vice President of the USA Joe Biden and his son hunter were part of the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014-2019.
Trump claimed that this conversation was “very good” and stressed that “did nothing wrong”. In addition, Democrats believe that trump was trying to influence Kiev to suspend military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $391 million.
From the outset of the hearings in the Senate Democrats wanted to call as a witness a former adviser to the President for national security John Bolton. But Republicans insist that the House of representatives needs to press charges on the basis of evidence which determined its own verdict, and not new evidence and testimony.
Otherwise, Republicans may also require additional witnesses – for example, the hunter Biden, who don’t want to see at the hearings already Democrats, “not to hear the real evidence of his corrupt practices,” said informed Republican Senator Ted Cruz. In addition, trump’s supporters want the process over before his annual address to Congress, scheduled for 4 February.
Late January, the Democrats began to more actively require the participation of Bolton in the hearing, after the media reported on Wednesday about his forthcoming book about work in the White house. According to The New York Times, where he, among other things, cites trump’s intention to freeze financial aid to Kiev if he did not start an investigation against Biden.
On the same day the administration trump officially banned Bolton to publish the memoirs, as they contain “classified information, the disclosure of which may constitute a threat to U.S. national security”, the letter said American national security Council lawyer Bolton.
The trump has already said the former adviser to Twitter, calling his book “a dirty and deceitful”. “If I had followed his advice, now would be the sixth world war,” the President added. However, some Republican senators have already voted to call Bolton at the hearing, and their support can be crucial during a procedural vote on January 31.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate its actions
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- 21 January in the us Senate began a full trial on the case concerning the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump.
