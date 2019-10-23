The U.S. Senate ratified the Protocol on accession to the North of Macedonia to NATO (PHOTO)

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly ratified the Protocol on accession to the North of Macedonia in NATO, Defense News reports.

In support of the ratification made by the 91 us Senator, of which 51 Republican and 39 Democrats. Two Republicans with libertarian views of Rand Paul and Mike Lee voted against it. The Protocol has already been ratified by 24 of NATO countries from 29.

Last year Greece and Macedonia signed an agreement on renaming of Macedonia in Northern Macedonia, reports “Interfax”. The Macedonian Parliament ratified the agreement on 11 January 2019. The Greek Parliament approved the agreement on 25 January 2019.

The situation around the name of the Republic prevented the rapprochement of Macedonia with the EU and NATO, as opposed to the name Republic of Macedonia was made by Greece, one of the areas which is also called Macedonia. Athens blocked this process since 2008.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the summer of 2019 expressed the hope that the North of Macedonia will become a member of the Alliance by December of this year. At the beginning of December in London the planned NATO summit.

Add, two years ago the 29th NATO member state was Montenegro. For it may be followed and Georgia, although no timetable for its entry into NATO is not yet known.