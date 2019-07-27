The U.S. Supreme court allowed the Tramp to spend on the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico of $2.5 billion from the funds the Pentagon (PHOTO)

Loading...

The U.S. Supreme court affirmed the right of President Donald trump to use $ 2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s budget for the construction of the border wall on the border with Mexico. VS has cancelled the decision of the lower court which considered such a waste of funds illegal.

Trump the right to spend money the Ministry of defence for the construction of the wall has been challenged by several leading environmental groups, who argued that such construction will not allow the Americans to explore the natural beauty and use the area along the wall to rest. The Supreme court came to the conclusion that the plaintiffs have no legal basis to act in this role. And about two months ago, the Federal court rejected the claim of the members of the house of representatives insisted on the fact that the President has no right to his authority to expend funds for purposes not agreed by the decision of the Congress, reports “Radio Freedom”.

The confrontation between the democratic majority of Congress and Donald trump began in February 2019, when the President declared a state of emergency on the border with Mexico in order to take advantage of the money the Pentagon for the construction of the border wall. Trump has taken this step after the failure of Congress to allocate funds for the construction of the border fence. Since the attempt of the President to use the Pentagon’s budget was the subject of litigation in different courts.

The construction of the wall on the border to prevent illegal immigration was one of the main election promises trump, but the realization of this promise has led to the fact that at the end of 2018 – beginning of 2019 the confrontation between trump and Congress on the question of the wall was the cause of a record-long suspension of work of Federal institutions because of lack of money.

In the end, trump agreed to sign the budget, which Congress has allocated for building fences at the border only $ 1.4 billion. But then the President made a maneuver to reallocate funds that have angered the Congress.

But now the Supreme court’s decision will allow the administration to trump to begin construction of a boundary wall on a 150-mile stretch of border.

Trump recommended that Mexico continue to place more troops on the border with the United States

Last Wednesday, before the U.S. Supreme Court decision, the US President Donald trump, speaking to reporters on the South lawn of the White house, said that Mexico could send more troops to the border with the United States.

Trump said that now on the border are more than 20 thousand Mexican military. “And they probably will post more,” added the US President.

At the end of June the Minister of national defence of Mexico, Luis Cresencio Sandoval has announced the shipment to the border with the US regions of about 15 thousand soldiers and National guard soldiers to stop the flow of illegal migrants to the neighboring country.

Prior to that, units of the National guard of Mexico’s population of about 6.3 thousand people began patrolling areas along the southern border. The soldiers carry out the task of providing security, as well as participate in the verification of documents of foreign citizens, together with employees of the migration service, reports TASS.

Trump may 30 threatened from June 10 to impose duties of 5% on goods from Mexico in connection with the migration crisis on the common border. He warned that the tariffs will grow each month until October of this year, if Mexico will not stop the flow of illegal migrants seeking to enter the United States. When representatives of the two countries failed to agree, the White house announced that the introduction of customs duties on Mexican products suspended indefinitely.

According to the interior Ministry of Mexico, this year the country was faced with a significant increase in following in the United States of immigrants from countries in Central America, the Caribbean and other regions. According to the Ministry’s estimates, we are talking about 300 thousand for the first quarter.