The U.S. Supreme court has left under arrest of extradited from Israel Alexey Burkov (PHOTO)

A Federal court in Alexandria (us state Virginia) has left under arrest of extradited from Israel Russian Alexey Burkov. The decision was announced on Friday that the meeting presiding at the trial, judge John Anderson, reports TASS.

According to him, he came to this conclusion, after reviewing all available facts of the case Burkova.

“This is my original decision. I will reconsider it if circumstances change. You remain in custody,” said Anderson. He explained that the Russian was recently extradited to the United States and he is currently not in this country any family or friendship ties. “But you have family ties outside of the country,” said the judge. The next meeting is scheduled for November 22.

The US authorities accused Burkova fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and money laundering, he faces up to 80 years in prison.

In particular, the us suspects that Burke controlled the site Cardplanet. Through it sold the numbers of stolen credit cards, many of which belonged to US citizens.

In addition, Burkova accused the management of another site, which “served as a club by invite only”. The Russian was taken to the USA on Monday evening and on Tuesday for the first time appeared before the Federal court in Alexandria.

The Israeli justice Minister Amir Ohana signed the warrant on the issuance Burkova United States on 30 Oct. November 3, protection of the Russians appealed his decision, and the Burke – petition for cancellation of the order. On 10 November the High court of justice of Israel rejected a petition of the Russians on the abolition of extradition to the US.

Burkov was detained December 13, 2015 at the request of Washington during passport control when leaving the Jewish state, his case was considered by the District court of Jerusalem behind closed doors.

On Tuesday the special representative of the President of Russia on the Middle East and Africa, Deputy foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov at the meeting with charge d’affaires of Israel in Moscow Yakov Livne expressed his regret at the decision of the authorities of the Jewish state to give Burkova United States.

According to him, “such actions are contrary to a constructive partnership relations, which are dynamically developing in recent years between Russia and Israel.”