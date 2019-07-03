The U.S. team became the first finalist of the women’s world Cup (video)

Сборная США стала первым финалистом женского Чемпионата мира по футболу (видео)

In France, coming to the end of the women’s world Cup. Has to play 3 matches.

On the eve of the first semi-final between current Champions – team USA and England.

The dramatic match ended with a minimal victory of the Americans 2:1. It should be noted that at 84 minutes, the captain of the English club and “Manchester city” Steph Houghton has not implemented a penalty.

Rival team Usaby the finals will be determined today in the match between the Netherlands and Sweden.

We will remind, recently there was a scandal from-for statements of the USA national team player Megan Rapino, which stated that it will not go in the “fucking White house” if he becomes world champion.

A review of the match USA – England – the official website of FIFA.

