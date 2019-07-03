The U.S. team became the first finalist of the women’s world Cup (video)
In France, coming to the end of the women’s world Cup. Has to play 3 matches.
On the eve of the first semi-final between current Champions – team USA and England.
The dramatic match ended with a minimal victory of the Americans 2:1. It should be noted that at 84 minutes, the captain of the English club and “Manchester city” Steph Houghton has not implemented a penalty.
Rival team Usaby the finals will be determined today in the match between the Netherlands and Sweden.
We will remind, recently there was a scandal from-for statements of the USA national team player Megan Rapino, which stated that it will not go in the “fucking White house” if he becomes world champion.
A review of the match USA – England – the official website of FIFA.