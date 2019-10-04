The U.S. wants to impose a tax on wealth: it may affect the middle class
In the United States decided to tax the rich. Although the wealth tax intended for the wealthiest of taxpayers, it can ultimately harm the middle-class families. This writes Fox Business.
Unlike payments charged to income and wages, the wealth tax will be aimed at cost accumulated assets or capital to net profit belonging to wealthy Americans.
Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren has put forward its proposals for taxes on wealth, which, according to them, will apply only to people with assets of $ 32 million and $ 50 million for relatively small groups of taxpayers (family, dependents, couples, etc.).
But experts aren’t so sure that the target “a small group” of taxpayers will be preserved over time.
“This is something that has been with AMT (Alternative minimum tax),” — said in an interview with Tim space, one of the leaders of the Advisory group at EisnerAmper personal wealth.
The AMT, which was adopted in 1969, was originally intended for about 155 wealthy taxpayers who avoided income taxes, requiring special deductions.
However, since this measure was not indexed to inflation, the proportion of people who had to pay, has increased over time.
According to the congressional report, about 1 million people paid the AMT in 1999, while about 31 million it made in 2010 which covered all but the lowest classes of income.
“Over time the government began to realize the profit which it receives,” said space.
Tax revenues from the AMT amounted to about 122 million dollars in 1970. By 2014, they rose to 28.6 billion dollars.
Chris Edwards, Director of tax policy studies at the Cato Institute, argues that politicians are likely to face with such temptations after the introduction of a potential wealth tax.
“After the entry into force of this law, the taxes initially will apply only to the very rich, will bring the Treasury a lot of money. And the government will still have huge budget deficits due to rising benefit costs, so liberal politicians will insist on lowering the threshold income level for tax on wealth to a level which now corresponds to the level of income of the middle class,” said Edwards.
The former Governor of Louisiana and presidential candidate from the Republican party of 2016 Bobby Jindal expressed a similar opinion during an interview, adding that the average Americans have a right to worry.
“The problem with these plans is that… it always starts this way: you know that income tax was supposed to be only for the rich, these taxes only for the wealthy. Then, if you own a good home, if you have a car, if you have savings for retirement, you will also come across this wealth tax,” said Jindal.
Edwards also noted that taxes on wealth made in countries belonging to the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD), have quite a few exceptions. For example, in Switzerland a tax has affected people with net income of just over 67 000 € (about 73 $ 400. USA) in 2017.
Perhaps that is why Warren and Sanders struggled trying to make it clear that their proposal will affect only the wealthiest Americans. Warren calls his plan a “tax on sverhmillionerov”, while Sanders called it “a tax on extreme wealth.” They both hope that this measure will help reduce growing economic inequality.
Critics, however, argue that there may be short term consequences for the economy. Wealthy Americans invest their wealth, creating jobs and income. This means a loss of innovation and opportunities, if investment is not encouraged. It also potentially means slower economic growth.
In addition to questions concerning its constitutionality, there is no doubt how the IRS will administer the tax, since it is necessary to determine the value of such things as art or ownership of business.