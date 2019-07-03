The UAE announced three days of mourning after the death of the Sheikh during a sex party in the UK (PHOTOS)

In the Emirate of Sharjah in the UAE announced three days of mourning in connection with death of the son of a local ruler, Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan al Qasimi. He was 39 years old.

Education architect Khalid bin Sultan al Qasimi was the famous designer and photographer. He owned fashion brand Qasimi Homme. His services were used by the singer Lady Gaga and Cheryl Cole. According to the Sun, son of the Emir of Sharjah died during a sex party in a penthouse in London’s Knightsbridge. Parties orgies drugs.

Khalid found on the floor in the bathroom. Around his body lay the syringes, but the hand of the Arab aristocrat was constricted by the tie.

“As a young Arab man, Sheikh Khalid enjoyed the freedoms he received in London. But that ended very tragically,” – said the source of The Sun.

Khalid bin Sultan al Qasimi was the third child of the ruler of Sharjah, who ascended the throne in 1972. This is not the first tragedy in the family of the Sheikh, the newspaper notes “vestige”. In 1999, in the UK at the age of 24 years died the eldest son of the Emirate’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan al Qasimi. The cause of death of the young man became a heroin overdose.

Wednesday to the funeral of Khalid al-Qasimi, the UAE came tens of thousands of people.