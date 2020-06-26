The UAF because of the coronavirus took the lions host the final of the Cup of Ukraine
The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) approved Kharkiv Metallist sports complex venue of the Ukrainian Cup final of the season-2019/20, the official website of the UAF.
Initially, a host city of the final of the Ukrainian Cup of the season was approved Ternopil.
Later the Executive Committee of the UAF adopted a new decision on the venue of the final and the designated “arena Lviv”.
However, due to the epidemiological situation in the city, the place of deployment of the final match was changed a second time.
Recall, July 8, in the final of Ukrainian Cup will play Dynamo Kyiv and FC Vorskla Poltava.
Note that next season the final match of the Ukrainian Cup will be held in Ternopil.